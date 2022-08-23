The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) has hit back at the chairman of Hill Areas for a purported statement attributed to the “ongoing movement on the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Council Bill 2021.”

“The chairman of HAC deliberately misled the people of the state regarding the ongoing movement of ATSUM and tribal people demanding the introduction of the HAC recommended The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill-2021' in the Manipur Legislative Assembly," according to ATSUM.

The tribal students' body issued a statement in which it claimed that the movement/demand of ATSUM over the past 12 months, from August 2021 to the present, has been around extending support to the recommendations of legislators (HAC members).

The ATSUM added that it had no financial or other personal stake in the initiative.

The ATSUM further noted, "It is disheartening to learn that the HAC chairman claims that a number of people or organisations with vested interests in the movement's outcome incited it.”

“The ATSUM demands the HAC chairman to clarify his position as to whether it is in his personal self-interest or in accordance with the decision of the current HAC members." ATSUM enquired.

"Legislative supremacy is the rule and is supported by the law,' The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill 2021 was unanimously recommended by HAC members from all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, to whom the current HAC chairman belongs, on August 16, 2021, when it was being presided over by Shri Leishiyo Keishing. The Manipur Legislative (HAC) Orders of 1972 and Article 371 C of the Indian Constitution provide for the development of Manipur, and this Bill seeks to enhance the autonomous district councils and promote equity in that development,” said ATSUM.

ATSUM reaffirmed that it is an organisation working to guarantee that the law of the land prevails in the state and that it has supported the legislators' suggestion for the last 12 months without having any personal or covert agendas.

The main source of the current standoff, according to the body, is that the current chairman of the HAC is backing the executives while supporting the legislators' suggestion, which is required by the constitution.

The student body also suggested that the HAC chairman make it clear if his comments to the media, represents his own interests or the Hill Areas Committee's official position. The future of the current movement will be decided by ATSUM and the tribe members, the body added.

In an interview with a local news station, HAC Chairman Dinganglung Gangmei (Dipu) announced that the State Assembly will consider the HAC-recommended ADC Bill 2021 after confirming that it is politically viable, socially acceptable, and legally sound.

Additionally, he voiced worry that some vested interest groups and people were politicising the proposed bill with a secret goal of bringing down the state government.