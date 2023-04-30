The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) will organise a solidarity march on May 3 protesting against the demand for inclusion of Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

The protest march will be carried out in the hill districts of Senapati, Ukhrul, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel and Tengnoupal under the banner ‘Come now let us reason together’.

In an official memorandum dated April 27, the ATSUM kept forward their decision to hold a solidarity march on May 3 stating, “And Whereas, the meeting of ATSUM dated 27th April 2023 while considering the pressing nature of the situation and as endorsed by the meeting of the tribal students’ organisations of Manipur dated 21-04-2023, resolved to organise the Tribal Solidarity March on 3rd May 2023 in all hill districts under the theme “Come now let us reason together”. The meeting also constitute a district level coordination team to facilitate the grand success of the proposed March in each hill district with the assigned responsibilities of (1) Coordinating with Apex Organisation of the concerned district (2) Mobilisation of resources (3) Mobilisation of participants (4) Effective coverage of the event in Media and (5) Other necessary arrangement required for the event”

In a press conference held at Manipur Press Club on April 27, president of STDCM, Dhiraj Yumnam said that in accordance to writ petition filed by some other group, the High Court of Manipur had directed the state government to take up necessary steps for inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in ST list within four weeks from the date of received of court’s order dated March 27, 2023. As a mark of appreciation of court’s order, STDCM decided to resolved the agitation that has been taking place to include Meitei or Meetei in ST list.

But if state government didn’t follow the court’s directive, the committee will resume the movement in a more intensive manner, he warned.

He recalled that STDCM had been demanding for inclusion of Meetei or Meitei in ST list since 2013. As a part of their movement, representation and memorandum had even submitted to central leaders. Responding to it, on May 29, 2013, government of India had asked the state government to send necessary recommendations, socio-economic census and ethnographic reports of Meitei or Meetei. But unfortunately, state government didn’t take up any necessary steps.

Also read : Manipur: Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee of Manipur (STDCM) to suspend their ongoing agitation for four weeks