In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, a joint operation by Manipur Police and the Forest Department led to the destruction of approximately 55 acres of poppy plantations in the hill range of Sihai Khullen village, Ukhrul district.

As part of the operation, five makeshift huts found in the poppy fields were also burned down.

An FIR has been registered, and authorities are working diligently to identify and apprehend those responsible for the illegal cultivation.

In parallel efforts to maintain law and order, security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts.



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The state administration has also ensured the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highways 37 and 2.

On December 9, a total of 264 and 263 vehicles were provided security convoys on NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Strict security measures, including heightened vigilance at vulnerable locations and sensitive stretches, are in place to safeguard the free and secure movement of goods and passengers.

To bolster these efforts, 106 Nakas (checkpoints) have been installed across various districts in the state, covering both hill and valley regions. Notably, no detentions were made during the day for violations, highlighting the effectiveness of the preventive measures.

The state government’s continued focus on combating illegal activities and ensuring public safety reflects its commitment to maintaining peace and order in the region.