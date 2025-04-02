The Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West District has issued an eviction order targeting unauthorised structures along several river channels in Manipur. The order, dated April 2, 2025, directs the removal of encroachments that officials say have obstructed natural water flow and contributed to flooding in surrounding areas.

According to the official document, the action follows recommendations from the Second inter-departmental coordination meeting on "Cleanliness of Imphal City" held on March 7, 2025. The meeting specifically directed authorities to remove encroachers and unauthorised structures along four waterways:

1. Waisel Maril under Imphal West District

2. Naga Nallah under Imphal West District

3. Eastern Bank of Nambul River from Keishampat to Keishamthong

4. Elangbam Leikai stretch of Nambul River

"The unauthorised occupancy by construction of structures in the form of houses, shops, sheds, installation of water pump sets or other structures on permanent basis, earth filling, etc along the river/channel course has obstructed the natural flow of water and has accelerated flooding in many localities," the order states.

Survey reports submitted by Sub-Divisional Officers indicate 50 unauthorised structures in Wangoi sub-division and 108 in Lamphel sub-division.

The order requires all illegal occupants to vacate these areas by April 19, 2025. Failing this deadline, authorities will conduct forced removals without further notice. Residents have until April 12 to submit claims and objections to the Deputy Commissioner or concerned Sub-Divisional Officer.

The document specifies that "the cost of dismantling/removal of such structures shall be charged from such encroachers wherever applicable." The Water Resource Department has been tasked with making necessary arrangements for machinery and logistics during the eviction.

To provide security during the operation, the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West will deploy "adequate well-armed police force, including women police personnel, led by an officer not below the rank of a Sub-Divisional Police Officer."

The order cites legal authority under Section 3 of the Manipur Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1978, Section 15(1) of MLR & LR Act, 1960, and Section 24 of the Manipur Flood Zoning Act, 1978.