Amid widespread floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall across Manipur, the Directorate of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (CAF&PD) has issued strict directives to prevent hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities, especially food items.

In an official order, the department stated that no individual, trader, wholesaler, retailer, or business entity will be allowed to indulge in hoarding or unauthorised stockpiling of essential items during this crisis period.

The move comes as part of efforts to ensure uninterrupted availability of food and basic supplies to the flood-affected public.

Residents have been urged to report any instances of hoarding or black marketing to the authorities via the helpline numbers: 7005319645 and 9862619525.

The directive is part of a broader emergency response as heavy rains continue to cause disruptions, damage infrastructure, and displace thousands across the state.

In Manipur, flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and breaches in embankments have affected over 56,000 people. A total of 10,477 houses have been damaged, with 56,516 individuals impacted by the floods.

One person went missing after being swept away by a river in Imphal East district on June 2. On the other hand, 2,913 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.