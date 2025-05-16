A one-day awareness program on "Women's Sexual Reproductive Health & Rights" was successfully held at Zeihkuluang (Tokpa) village, Community Hall, under the Loktak Project in Churachandpur district.

The event was jointly organised by the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) and Rongmei Naga Luh Phwam, Manipur–Ntayphay Luangrian (RNLPM–NTL), with sponsorship from the MSCW.

The program was attended by MSCW Chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang, members T. Chuongsin Koireng and Sk. Sophia Moyon, retired MACS Director Dr. Tr. Kom, and RNLPM–NTL President Gaidimmeilu Golmei. The technical session included Advocate Jacky Lucy, Dr. Changmei S. Ningshen, and Nepolean Shaiza, District Resource Person, PMFME.

During the event, speakers stressed the importance of sexual and reproductive health as fundamental human rights, along with the need for menstrual hygiene, balanced nutrition, and awareness of legal protections.

Attendees were also informed about government welfare schemes and services. The programme was attended by 120 women from the Aimol, Chiru, Kom, and Rongmei communities.

Sanitary pads and kitchen garden seeds were distributed at the end of the session.