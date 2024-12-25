The Department of Fisheries, Government of Manipur, in collaboration with the Sinheibi Development Organisation, organized a Fish Farmers’ Awareness Programme cum Fisherman Card Distribution under the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) at Keibul Lamjao Village.

This initiative, a vital component of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), aims to strengthen the fisheries sector through financial and technological interventions. It also fosters institutional reforms to achieve sustainable and transformative growth in fisheries.

The event coincided with the celebration of Good Governance Day, marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



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As part of the programme, fisherman cards were distributed to approximately 100 fish farmers from Moirangkhunou Gram Panchayat in the Thanga constituency. These cards are designed to enhance access to government schemes and resources, empowering local fish farmers and promoting the development of the fisheries sector.

Dignitaries present at the event included M. Asnikumar Singh, Chairman of the Loktak Development Authority; E. Rameshore, District Fishery Officer, Bishnupur District; L. Dhaneshwore Singh, Pradhan of Moirangkhunou Gram Panchayat; and Oinam Sova Singh, an educationist.

Speaking at the event, M. Asnikumar Singh emphasized the government’s commitment to uplifting the fishing community and ensuring sustainable growth in the fisheries sector. He highlighted the programme as a testament to the administration’s dedication to fostering development and empowerment among fish farmers.