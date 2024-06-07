Participants from Manipur clinched top honors at the SkillIndia Competition 2023-24 which was organised under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, in New Delhi.

The Manipur Society for Skill Development played a pivotal role in grooming and nominating participants for the competition, selecting talents in Bakery, Electrical Installations, and Hotel Reception.

In the competition, Aldisona Ngagom, daughter of Tombibabu Ngangom and Sanatombi Yanglem from Keikol Mamang Leikai, Imphal East, won the gold medal in the Bakery category.

Meanwhile, Wahengbam Premchand Luwang, son of Wahengbam Khilli Singh from Terakhongshangbi Mamang Leikai, Bishnupur, showcased his expertise in Electrical Installations, winning the Medallion in the category.

The event which took place from May 14 to 19, and from May 28 to 29, aimed to showcase remarkable talent and innovation in various vocational domains among the youth of India and provided a platform for participants demonstrate their skills and network with industry experts, mentors, and potential employers.

Following their success, the winners, along with officials from the Manipur Society for Skill Development, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur who congratulated them for their momentous success and wished them further successes in their future endeavours.