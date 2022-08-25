Normal life was affected in Manipur in response to a state-wide bandh called by Joint Action Committee (JAC) demanding the pending result of the 10th and 11th IRB recruitment processes.

Thick dark toxic smoke billowing from vehicle tyres burnt laid across main roads to block the traffic was a common sight during the bandh in the state.

A state-wide general strike started at 5 am and will continue till 6 pm. The bandh has been called in protest against the government's failure to fulfill its repeated assurances of announcing the result of the long pending 10th and 11th IRB recruitment processes.

During the bandh, medical emergencies, religious activities, and essential services such as power and water supply were exempted from the purview of the general strike.

However, untoward incidents that might occur during the strike will be the sole responsibility of the state government, it warned.

Roads are blocked with burning tyres and logs by bandh supporters. No vehicles were plying on state and National Highways due to bandh markets being closed.

Shops and establishments were down-shuttered. However, no untoward incident has occurred till the report is filed.

A member of JAC said that it is time for the people to teach a lesson to the government for playing with the lives of the youth and appealed to the public to extend support to the protest considering the future of coming generations.