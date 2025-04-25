A 24-hour statewide bandh called over the alleged custodial death of 27-year-old Khoisnam Sanajaoba brought normal life to a halt across Manipur's Imphal Valley on Friday.

The shutdown, spearheaded by a Joint Action Committee (JAC), witnessed the complete closure of markets, schools, and the suspension of public transport in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Security forces were deployed heavily across key areas, including Khurai, Lamlong, and Porompat in Imphal East. The state government had already imposed prohibitory orders in these localities late Thursday, banning the assembly of more than five people and the carrying of weapons or potentially dangerous objects.

In Khurai, Sanajaoba’s native constituency, residents blocked roads and burned tyres to enforce the bandh. The JAC, formed in response to his death, has accused the state of inaction and demanded a fair probe. It said it had submitted a memorandum to the governor listing a charter of demands on April 17, but no response has been received from the government's side.

Sanajaoba was arrested on March 31 along with four others for alleged links to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party. He was sent to Manipur Central Jail in Sajiwa on April 10 and admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences three days later. He was declared dead shortly after.

Calling him a "village volunteer," the JAC and local civil society groups, including Meira Paibis, have staged a series of sit-ins demanding accountability. The case has added to tensions in a state already reeling from ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023. Manipur remains under President’s Rule.

The JAC has reiterated its call for an impartial investigation into the incident and has warned of further agitation if its demands are not addressed. (PTI)