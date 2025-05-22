A 48-hour bandh called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) brought normal life to a standstill across the valley districts (Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal) on Thursday. The protest was triggered by a controversial incident where the name "Manipur" was allegedly removed from a government bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival.

Shops, schools, offices, and public transport services remained shut across five districts—Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur—as residents observed the shutdown from midnight on Wednesday. Protesters were seen on the streets of Wangkhei, Khurai, Kongba, Kwakeithel, and Naoremthong, urging people to stay indoors. Tyres were set ablaze at several intersections to enforce the bandh.

Security forces were deployed heavily, particularly around key installations and access roads leading to the Raj Bhavan. The state government has launched a probe into the incident involving security personnel and the state-run Manipur State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

According to reports, security forces at the Gwaltabi checkpost allegedly compelled government media staff to cover the state’s name on the windshield with white paper before the vehicle could proceed to Ukhrul district, where the Shirui Lily Festival is being held.

“The decision to have Manipur removed from a state bus itself is anti-Manipur, absolutely challenges the idea of Manipur and its historical and cultural identity,” said COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba. “The people of Manipur demand to know under whose authority the decision was taken. It should be clarified to the public within 48 hours.”

In response to public anger, the Home Department constituted a two-member inquiry committee comprising Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh. The panel has been directed to examine the “facts and circumstances involving security personnel and the MSRTC bus” and to submit its findings within 15 days.

The committee has also been asked to recommend steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

COCOMI is demanding a formal apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

The Shirui Lily Festival, now underway after a two-year hiatus due to ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, is seen as part of efforts to restore normalcy in the conflict-hit state. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh.