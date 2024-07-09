Bangram Lamnio, a trainee from SAI STC Naharlagun, secured the gold medal in the Senior Male -67 kg category at the All India Inter-SAI Karate Tournament, held at Khuman Lampak from July 6 to July 8. Lamnio's triumph was a key factor in SAI STC Naharlagun's overall victory, with the team collecting a total of 35 medals.

The Naharlagun team finished at the top of the leaderboard, amassing 20 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals. Host team STC Imphal followed in second place with 11 gold, 7 silver, and 6 bronze medals, while STC Shillong secured third place with 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze medals. STC Jabalpur finished fourth, accumulating 5 gold, 5 silver, and 3 bronze medals.

The final day of the championship saw fierce competition. STC Imphal clinched two gold medals, while STC Jabalpur and STC Naharlagun each secured a gold medal. In the cadet boys' -55 kg category, L Ansaraj of STC Imphal won gold, defeating Subash Bagang of STC Naharlagun. Shri Krishna from STC Jabalpur triumphed in the junior boys' -55 kg category, besting Kutung Nampe of STC Naharlagun. Shandarson Nongrem of STC Shillong earned a bronze medal in the same category.

Bangram Lamnio's victory in the senior boys' -67 kg category came after defeating his teammate Devansh KR Sharma in the final. Albert Jyrwa of STC Shillong took home the bronze medal in this category. In the junior girls' -59 kg category, Kh Madhusmita of STC Imphal claimed the gold medal, defeating Sonia Londa of STC Naharlagun, while Daphilahun of STC Meghalaya settled for bronze.

The tournament concluded with a formal ceremony attended by distinguished guests, including Padmashree awardee and Olympian N Kunjarani, Commandant of Group Centre, CRPF Langjing, and other prominent officials from SAI and the Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association.