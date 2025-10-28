Manipur bans manufacture and sale of gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco or nicotine

The Government of Manipur has imposed a statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of Gutkha, Pan Masala, and other chewing tobacco products containing tobacco or nicotine for a period of one year, effective immediately.

The order, issued by Sumant Singh, Commissioner of Food Safety and Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), cites provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations, 2011 and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The notification aims to protect public health from the harmful effects of tobacco-laced food products.

According to the notification, the ban covers all forms of Gutkha, Pan Masala, Chaap Tobacco, Pure Tobacco, Khaini, Zarda, and scented or flavoured tobacco, irrespective of their brand or packaging style. The order also prohibits the sale of tobacco and pan masala marketed separately but often sold together in a way that enables consumers to mix them easily.

The decision follows the Supreme Court’s 2016 directive in the Central Areca-nut Marketing Corporation vs. Union of India case, which urged states and union territories to ensure total compliance with the ban on gutkha and similar products containing tobacco and nicotine.

Citing the serious threat posed by these products to human health, the Commissioner of Food Safety emphasized that the measure is taken “in the interest of public health” and warned of strict action against violators under the relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The ban will remain in force for one year from the date of issue of the notification, covering the entire state of Manipur.