Manipur bans two cough syrup brands after toxic chemical detected

The Manipur government has imposed an immediate ban on two cough syrup brands after tests revealed the presence of a highly toxic chemical, diethylene glycol. The state’s Drugs Control Department has ordered all pharmacies, distributors, and retailers to stop selling the products and remove them from shelves without delay.

According to a public alert issued by the Directorate of Health Services, the syrups — Relife and Resipfresh TR — were found to be adulterated with diethylene glycol, a chemical commonly used as an industrial solvent. The substance is known to cause severe health complications, including kidney failure and death, if ingested.

The contamination was confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh Government Drug Testing Laboratory, which detected the toxic compound in samples of both products, manufactured in Gujarat.

“The sale and consumption of these two cough syrups are strictly prohibited in Manipur,” the Drugs Control Administration stated. “All retailers and distributors are directed to report compliance immediately.”

Health authorities have stepped up surveillance across pharmacies and hospitals to prevent further distribution. Medical professionals have been urged to stay vigilant for symptoms of diethylene glycol poisoning in patients who may have used the syrups.

The government has assured that strict action will be taken against those violating the ban and has appealed to the public to avoid the affected brands for their safety. (With inputs from PTI)