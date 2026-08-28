Manipur Baptist Convention seeks justice for six Liangmai Naga civilians killed in May

The Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) on August 28 submitted a memorandum to the Manipur government seeking justice for six Liangmai Naga civilians who were killed on May 13, 2026.

A delegation led by MBC general secretary Jolly Rimai met Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho at the Civil Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal, and submitted the memorandum addressed to Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The MBC said the families of the six victims continue to face hardship and raised concern over the delay in resolving the matter. According to the memorandum, the bodies of the six civilians remain at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), pending what the organisation described as justice for the victims before their burial.

The Convention put forward a three-point charter of demands, seeking immediate justice for the victims, assistance for the bereaved families and safe passage for the bodies to be taken for burial.

The MBC also urged the state government to act without further delay, address the concerns of the families and take steps to prevent further escalation and restore peace in Manipur.

Dikho heard the delegation's grievances and assured them that the government would look into the matter and provide necessary support and assistance.