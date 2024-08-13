The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) has called for a sit-in protest against Sr. Advocate Colin Gonsalves, accusing him of instigating violence in Manipur and undermining the Manipur High Court. The protest is scheduled to take place on August 14, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 2 PM at the Cheirap Court Complex in Uripok, Imphal West District.

The protest follows remarks made by Gonsalves during his speech on International Women’s Day 2024 at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, which AMBA claims were inappropriate and unbecoming of a designated Senior Advocate.

AMBA President Puyam Tomcha Meetei and Secretary in-charge Moirangthem Chumba Devi have urged all association members to participate in the protest after obtaining adjournments for their cases scheduled for the day.