Manipur based Huidrom Design Studio has been conferred with the coveted ‘International Muse Design Award 2022’ for the Project – Mount Manipur Memorial under the Architectural Concept Design competition.

This memorial that will be built in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in an area spanning across 45000 sq ft, is devoted exclusively to the forgotten patriots and freedom fighters of Manipur.

The winning design features the back of the royal elephant with the museum, royal sword monument, galleries, an outdoor auditorium, cafeteria and a beautiful garden.

Besides, the sword monument is a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during India’s freedom struggle.

The structure will also include a gallery dedicated for Maharaja Chandra Dhaja Singh, alongwith another 22 Manipuris.

The design of this project is genuinely organic, which has attracted interest from all around the world and contributed to the design studio's present contribution to the area of architecture.

It is noteworthy that the memorial honours the unrecognised patriots of the state. Mount Harriet is the third-highest island peak in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where Maharaja Kulachandra Dhaja Singh of Manipur and 22 other independence warriors were held captive during the Anglo-Manipuri War (1891).