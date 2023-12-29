At a time when the state of Manipur is slowly returning to normalcy, reports have emerged that a state-based lyricist Akhu Chingangbam was kidnapped at gunpoint on December 29.

As per sources, the lyricist was picked up by armed miscreants after putting his wife and mother at gunpoint.

Akhu Chingangbam hails from Khurai under Imphal East. Chingangbam is a lyricist, singer and founder of a folk rock band called Imphal Talkies.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.