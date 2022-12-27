Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah and the Government of Manipur entered into a Cessation of Operation Agreement in New Delhi with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) that had been active for more than a decade.



Notably, the government of India has signed several agreements to end insurgency and boost development in North East, according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This agreement was signed by senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the government of Manipur and the representatives of ZUF in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh.

The signing of ‘Cessation of Operation Agreement’ between the Govt. of India & Govt. of Manipur on one side and the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) on the other side is a great milestone towards PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East.’ pic.twitter.com/Owfgae9iHn — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 27, 2022

Representatives of the armed Group agreed to abjure violence and join the peaceful democratic process as established by law of the land.

The agreement provides for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the armed cadres.

Also Read: Assam: Nine cadres of Mizoram-based militant outfit HPC(D) surrender at Cachar

A Joint Monitoring Group will be constituted to oversee the enforcement of the agreed ground rules.

Earlier on December 22, nine cadres of the Mizoram-based militant group Hmar People's Convention-Democracy (HPC-D) laid down their arms and surrendered to police at Lakhipur in Assam's Cachar district on December 22.

The cadres also surrendered five rifles, including two AK-47s. They also handed over four pistols and approximately 90 rounds of ammunition.

It has also been revealed that an additional 104 militant outfit cadres will join the mainstream next year.

The HPC(D) was founded in 1986 as a political party to lead a movement for self-government in Mizoram's north and northeast.