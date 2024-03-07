Bethesda Academy in Manipur commemorated Khankho Day on March 7. The occasion saw the entire school staff and students actively involved in various activities aimed at supporting and uplifting the surrounding communities.

Dividing themselves into four teams, the Bethesda community embarked on a mission to assist those in need. This included providing support to needy families in neighboring villages, extending aid to victims of the recent violence in Manipur through relief camps, and undertaking the vital task of cleaning streets and waterways.

The day's events were not merely centered on service but also encompassed a celebration of indigenous culture and wisdom. At 1 pm, a gathering took place where students participated in drawing competitions themed around Khankho, engaged in debates on issues pertinent to their locality such as stone quarries, and showcased presentations on Khankho itself.

The significance of Khankho Day was eloquently articulated by students and faculty alike. Student 1 emphasized the holistic approach to education fostered at Bethesda Academy, which prioritizes the intellectual, emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being of students. He stated the importance of understanding and practicing indigenous wisdom, highlighting the interconnectedness between individuals and their communities.

Echoing this sentiment, Student 2 reflected on the ethos of interdependence, emphasizing that assistance was extended not out of pity but out of recognition of the mutual reliance among all members of society.

Head Master of Bethesda Academy emphasized the importance of preserving cultural identity and wisdom within education, asserting that true empowerment stems from embracing one's roots and heritage.

A veteran teacher shared her ongoing journey of discovery with Khankho, acknowledging that its depth and complexity continually reveal the limitations of mere intellectual understanding, emphasizing the importance of embodying its principles in daily life.

Dr. J Lamboi Haokip, President of the Bethesda Khankho Foundation, encapsulated the essence of Khankho as a way of life that promotes harmony and interconnectedness among all beings. He stated its relevance in addressing contemporary societal and environmental challenges, advocating for its wider recognition and adoption.