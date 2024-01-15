The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by the Indian National Congress and its prominent leader Rahul Gandhi, continues its journey through Manipur, with today's focus on the Kangpokpi and Senapati districts before entering Nagaland.

This political campaign, which began on January 14, 2024, from Thoubal in Manipur, is a significant event aimed at addressing various social and economic issues faced by the country.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi formally flagged off the Yatra during an event at Khongjom in Thoubal.

The event attended by several national and regional Congress leaders saw Rahul Gandhi inaugurate the Yatra while targeting the BJP government over the prevailing scenario in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi talked about the situation in Manipur and what he saw during his visit to the state amidst the troubled scenario.



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"I'm in politics since 2004 and for the first time I visited a place in India where the entire infrastructure of governance has collapsed. After 29th June, Manipur wasn't Manipur anymore, it got divided and hatred was spread everywhere, lakhs of people suffered loss. People lost their loved ones in front of their eyes. And till now, the Indian PM has not come here to wipe your tears and hold your hand. It is a shameful thing. Maybe for PM Modi, BJP and RSS, Manipur is not a part of India," said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also said that Manipur today has become a symbol of BJP's hate politics today.

"Manipur is a symbol of BJP's politics, Manipur is a symbol of BJP and RSS's hatred. Manipur is a symbol of BJP's viewpoint and ideology," said the Congress leader.

As part of the campaign, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are traveling in a hybrid mode, using buses for long parts of the journey due to time constraints imposed by the upcoming general election and health concerns of the party's elderly leaders.

The yatra aims to promote social justice, address unemployment and inflation, and counter the politics of hatred and violence with debate and understanding.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to cover 14 states and 85 districts over 66 days, concluding on March 20, 2024, in Mumbai. It seeks to engage with citizens across India's east-west corridor and is seen as a strategic move for the Congress party's electoral engagement ahead of the national elections.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi has emphasized listening more than speaking, acknowledging the hurt and loss experienced by the people of Manipur, and promising to restore what they value most. The campaign also calls for an end to the sale of public sector units, support for farmers, and justice for women wrestlers and those jailed for asking questions.

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra progresses through Manipur, it carries the message of unity, justice, and the pursuit of social, economic, and political well-being for the nation's citizens.