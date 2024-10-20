The Directorate of Information and Public Relations, in collaboration with Rajarshi Bhagyachandra Cultural Foundation Manipur, Sahitya Thoupang Lup and Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Tripura, on October 20 jointly celebrated the birth centenary celebration of late R K Kamaljit Singha at the DIPR auditorium, Imphal.

It may be mentioned that (Lt) Rajkumar Kamaljit Singha was one of the pioneers in establishing the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Tripura under Imphal Manipuri Sahitya Parishad as the founder secretary in 1963.

The event was graced by M. Joy Singh, Commissioner, IPR and Art & Culture; L. Birmangal Singha President, Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Tripura; G.Ranjit Sharma, Vice President, Rajarshi Bhagyachandra Cultural Foundation, Manipur; and Saratchand Thiyam, Sahitya Akademi Awardee.

Gracing the event as the chief guest, M. Joy Singh said that late R. K Kamaljit Singha was a renowned and multifaceted personality. He said, 'Culture has always been existed since the beginning of mankind. The co-relationship between mankind and culture are inseparable.'

He further expressed that 'Nat Sankirtan' of Manipur was inscribed on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 4, 2013.

The Department of Art & Culture through Sangeet Natak Akademi also sent a proposal to inscribe 'Lai- Haraoba' on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recently on October 14, 2024.

Singha was the member of Tripura Territorial Council in the year 1963 and was an MLA in the year 1967 of the 30 members Tripura Legislative Assembly. He had also written many books and had associated and rendered service in many other bodies.

A book on R.K Kamaljit, written by his son R.K Tarunjit, Joint Editor (Marup), Tripura was also released on the function. Later, a poetry recitation session of thirty poets including seven from Tripura, chaired by Dilip Mayengbam, former Director, AIR Imphal followed.