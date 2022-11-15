Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM) on November 15 said that it is the birthright of the Meiteis to be included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

''The state administration has the right to convene all interested parties and discuss any concerns they may have about including Meiteis on the ST list as well as any objections they may have,'' said L Lokendra STDCM working president while speaking to media.

Lokendra also said that everyone has the right to express their opinion as democracy prevails in the nation.

Commenting on ATSUM's objections, Lokendra said that the latter has every right to object to the STDCM's demand.

''Let the people object. It is the government who should settle this objection and consult everyone to resolve issues once and for all,'' he added.

Notably, STDCM has intensified its agitation demanding that the Meiteis get Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On October 22, STDCM met the state's social welfare minister Heikham Dingo in Imphal and urged him to help them for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST list of India.

STDCM who went to the social welfare minister Dingo's residence also submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Meanwhile, the minister assured them to recommend their memorandum to the state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

As per reports, the minister further opined that since the state is inhabited by different communities, it becomes difficult to fulfill demand as there is a difference in opinions and interests.

Earlier, STDCM had also met CAF and PD Minister L Susindro who had assured them of taking necessary steps in convening the same with the Chief Minister and other cabinet colleagues.