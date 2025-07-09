Manipur: Bishnupur DC chairs high-level security meet to ensure peaceful farming and IDP resettlement

Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur district, Smt. Pooja Elangbam, on Tuesday chaired a crucial District Level Security Coordination Committee meeting at the Conference Hall of the Mini Secretariat Complex. The meeting centered around two critical issues: safeguarding peaceful agricultural activity during the ongoing kharif season and facilitating the phased resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

In her address, DC Elangbam underscored the district’s heavy reliance on agriculture and emphasized the need to ensure an uninterrupted and secure environment for cultivation, especially in sensitive fringe areas. “Bishnupur’s agrarian economy cannot afford disruptions during this vital season,” she stated. To this end, flying squads comprising key stakeholders have been deployed to monitor and support peaceful farming operations.

The DC also called on officials to maintain a swift and coordinated response in case of any untoward incidents. She urged for regular field visits to engage directly with farmers, address their concerns at the grassroots level, and ensure timely administrative intervention.

The second key agenda focused on the resettlement of IDPs. The Deputy Commissioner outlined a three-phase strategy, beginning with areas where the security situation has significantly improved. She directed security personnel to identify safe and suitable zones for return and recommend areas that may require additional deployment or security enhancement.

During the meeting, the Additional Superintendent of Police and other officials shared insights on feasible resettlement zones and ongoing law-and-order challenges. DC Elangbam expressed her appreciation for the collaborative efforts of all departments and conveyed optimism that more displaced families would soon be able to return to their native places, thereby fostering lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by ADM Bishnupur, Shri T. Opendro, members of the District Level Security Coordination Committee, and various departmental officers.