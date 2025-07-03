Manipur: Bishnupur district launches drive to achieve 100% Aadhaar coverage

Deputy Commissioner Pooja Elangbam has announced a comprehensive district-wide initiative to achieve complete Aadhaar saturation, warning residents that failure to update biometric data at critical age milestones could result in deactivation of their Aadhaar cards.

The announcement came during a District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee meeting held at the Mini Secretariat Complex, where officials outlined an ambitious enrollment drive set to begin on July 7, 2025.

Elangbam emphasised the urgent need for mandatory biometric updates, particularly for children at two crucial stages: between the ages of 5-7 years and again between 15-17 years. "Failure to update Aadhaar during these mandatory periods could lead to deactivation," she cautioned, urging parents and guardians to act promptly to avoid complications in accessing government services.

The district administration has identified Aadhaar as fundamental to public service delivery and documentation, making the saturation drive a priority initiative for 2025. The campaign will focus on reaching every household to ensure no resident is left without this essential identification document.

Oinam John Singh, Assistant Manager from the Regional Office, Guwahati of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), served as the resource person for the meeting. He presented detailed strategies for achieving saturation targets, including the implementation of Birth Registration-Based Aadhaar Enrolment (BRBAE) projects and the use of state government portals for digitally verifiable documents.

The meeting brought together key administrative officials, including Additional District Magistrate Toijam Opendro, Sub-Divisional Officers and Block Development Officers from Nambol, Bishnupur, and Moirang subdivisions, along with the Chief Medical Officer and Zonal Education Officer.

Elangbam directed all department heads to leverage every possible contact point within their jurisdictions to raise awareness about the importance of Aadhaar enrollment and updates.