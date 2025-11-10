Manipur BJP charts future roadmap ahead of key visit by senior national leaders

The Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened a crucial meeting of its office bearers on Monday, November 10 to deliberate on the party’s future organisational roadmap and action plan, as senior national leaders are set to visit the state later this week.

The meeting, chaired by State BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, was held at the party’s state headquarters, Thambal Sanglen, and attended by state office bearers and morcha presidents.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sharda Devi stated, “Chaired a meeting of State Office Bearers and Morcha Presidents of BJP Manipur at Thambal Sanglen. The meeting discussed the future roadmap and action plans to strengthen the organisation and serve the people more effectively.”

According to party sources, the discussions also centred on preparations for the upcoming visit of BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh and BJP North East In-charge Sambit Patra, who are expected to arrive in Manipur later this week.

The high-level visit is expected to focus on organisational matters, political strategies, and government formation in the state, sources added.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public event, described the proposed visit as an “important development for Manipur.”

“After a long time, to have a national general secretary visit the state for two or three days along with the BJP North East in-charge, is a serious and significant step,” Singh remarked, adding, “Let’s hope for the best.”