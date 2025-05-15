The Bharatiya Janata Party's Manipur unit has firmly denied speculation that some of its MLAs are preparing to defect to the Congress to form a new government. The party issued a statement on Thursday asserting that all its legislators remain united and committed to the party.

This comes amid swirling social media rumours and local news reports suggesting internal rifts and possible defections, raising political tensions in the state currently under President’s Rule since February 13.

Terming the reports “baseless,” the BJP clarified that its MLAs have no intention of aligning with the opposition.

The BJP, in a statement, said, "All legislators of the BJP stand with the party and will continue to do so in the future."

The party further urged the public and media to act responsibly, warning against the spread of misinformation during what it described as a “sensitive period” for Manipur. (PTI)