Two separate police cases have been filed against Manipur Congress leader Lamtinthang Haokip and another person for social media posts allegedly aimed at promoting hatred among communities, officials said Friday.

An FIR was filed following two written complaints at Imphal Police station by BJP general secretary K Saratkumar Singh, they said.

The social media posts pertained to the annual harvest festival ‘Chavang Kut' of the Kuki community.



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In his complaint, Singh said "the statement of Lamtinthang Haokip directly incites different communities living in the state, especially Meitei and Kuki Zo groups... create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will."

Police have lodged a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the two.

Haokip, reacting to the FIR, claimed the move is a diversion tactic of the BJP from its “failure” to curtail the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.