The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Manipur has decided to establish a 13-member committee to examine the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state, senior party MLA Kh Ibomcha announced on Thursday, April 3.

During a recent meeting of BJP legislators, it was resolved that the committee would be formed to address concerns regarding the delimitation process. The party remains committed to resolving the matter, he stated.

According to a senior BJP leader, the proposed committee will comprise 12 MLAs and one member from the party’s state unit office bearers.

While reiterating that the BJP has no objection to the delimitation exercise, Ibomcha emphasized that it should be based on an authentic census. The party strongly opposes any process based on the controversial 2001 Census, which, he claimed, was riddled with irregularities.

On Tuesday, BJP MLAs from Manipur demanded a review of the 2001 Census and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before proceeding with the delimitation exercise. Their demand follows a similar appeal by 13 other political parties, urging the Centre to defer the process until errors in the census data are rectified.

The Supreme Court, on March 17, granted the Central government three months to conduct the delimitation exercise in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. However, the Centre informed the court that while consultations were progressing in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur had created an environment unsuitable for the process.

Since May 2023, over 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced due to violent clashes between the Meitei community in Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in hill areas. Amidst the unrest, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, which remains in suspended animation, was originally set to serve until 2027.