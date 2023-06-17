Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on June 17 claimed that the BJP-led Manipur government has completely failed to control the ongoing situation in the state.

He also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should break his silence on the violence in the state and should meet the leaders of 10 ''like-minded'' opposition parties from the Northeastern state, who are in the national capital to meet him.

''It has been over more than a month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to break his silence. He should make an appeal so that peace restores in Manipur,'' he said during a joint press conference of the leaders of 10 political parties from Manipur in New Delhi.

''The state government has completely failed,'' he added.

Speaking on the same, former Manipur Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh said that since May 3, Manipur has been burning.

''There is a hue and cry everywhere. The PM has not yet expressed anything on the situation in the state'', Singh said.