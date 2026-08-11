Manipur BJP Govt accuses Congress of prioritising NIT campus contracts over student welfare

The Manipur government on Tuesday, August 11 accused the previous Congress-led administration of prioritising construction contracts over the welfare of students and teachers in connection with the proposed permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur.

Government spokesperson and BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam made the allegation at a press conference, defending the state government’s decision to relocate the proposed NIT Manipur campus from the existing allotted site at Lamphelpat.

Radheshyam said the decision to establish NIT Manipur was taken in 2012 after the then government approved the setting up of 10 NITs. Subsequently, around 300 acres of land at Lamphelpat were allotted for construction of the institute’s permanent campus.

According to Radheshyam, the allotted land is a wetland with significance for flood control, biodiversity conservation and the broader environmental balance of the area. He alleged that the previous government proceeded with the site despite concerns over its suitability for construction.

He said an MoU was later signed between NIT Manipur and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for construction of the campus. Soil testing conducted during the initial stages, he claimed, indicated that the site was unsuitable for conventional construction.

Radheshyam said the marshy characteristics of the land would require extensive piling work, potentially increasing the cost and complexity of construction.

“Why can’t the previous government straight away shift the location of NIT when an expert team pointed out its lack of feasibility?” he asked, questioning the Congress’ opposition to the proposed relocation.

He said the decision to shift the permanent campus was taken after the government considered the technical difficulties associated with construction at Lamphelpat and the need to establish a permanent and suitable campus for the institution.

NIT Manipur has been functioning from temporary facilities, including the Polytechnic Campus and the Deit Institution Campus at Salam Village, as construction of its permanent campus at Lamphelpat has not progressed as originally planned.

Radheshyam also accused the Congress of attempting to project Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh as being unaware of the issue. He maintained that the relocation decision was based on the feasibility of the proposed site and the interests of students and the institution.

The government spokesperson further claimed that the Congress administration had focused on securing construction contracts rather than adequately considering the long-term interests of NIT Manipur.

The issue has emerged as a fresh political point of contention in Manipur. The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has opposed the proposed relocation of the NIT Manipur permanent campus, arguing that the government’s move disregards years of planning and the progress made during the previous Congress-led administration.

The BJP government, however, has maintained that the proposed shift is necessary because of the technical and environmental concerns associated with the Lamphelpat site.