Manipur BJP govt has no roadmap to restore peace: Congress leader Meghachandra

Manipur Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on September 5 alleged that the BJP-led government has failed to formulate a concrete roadmap to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state.

His remarks came days after state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam told the Assembly that the ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing.

“There is no roadmap for the restoration of peace so far. There is no concrete plan from the state government,” Meghachandra told reporters.

The Congress leader said he would continue to raise the issues faced by people affected by the violence and fight for justice.

“Day before yesterday, there was a lot of hue and cry in the state Assembly while discussing restoration of normalcy and demand for NRC in the state,” he said.

Manipur has recently witnessed protests demanding an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the commencement of the census exercise. The Centre on Monday deferred the census operations in the state amid demands from civil society organisations.

Meghachandra said Congress MLAs have repeatedly sought discussions in the Assembly on the core issues facing the state.

“The people's demand for 1951 as the base year for NRC has been denied by the BJP government,” he alleged.

The ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023 has left hundreds dead and displaced large numbers of people, with efforts to restore normalcy and facilitate the return of displaced residents continuing to remain a major political issue in the state.