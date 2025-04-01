A crucial meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators was held at the party’s state headquarters, Thambal Sanglen, in Imphal to deliberate on the Supreme Court’s directive mandating the completion of the delimitation exercise in Manipur within three months.

At least 12 BJP MLAs attended the discussion, during which they recommended the formation of a committee to oversee the process, according to party sources.

Following the meeting, MLA Y. Khemchand Singh confirmed that the agenda revolved around the delimitation exercise. When asked about the BJP’s specific proposals, he stated, "A draft is being prepared."

Meanwhile, MLA K. Robindro indicated that BJP legislators were considering deferring the delimitation exercise in the state. Senior BJP leader Govindas Konthoujam, however, emphasized that implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was imperative before proceeding with delimitation.

In contrast, opposition parties—including the National People's Party (NPP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Communist Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)—had previously held a meeting and collectively urged for a postponement of the delimitation process.

Civil society groups in the valley, particularly the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), have intensified pressure to halt the exercise. COCOMI argues that conducting delimitation while Manipur continues to grapple with an unaccounted influx of alleged illegal immigrants could severely impact the fate of the Meitei community.