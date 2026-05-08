Manipur BJP leader resigns, cites failure to meet people’s aspirations

Elangbam Johnson resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on May 8, alleging that the state government had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people amid the prolonged ethnic crisis in Manipur.

Addressing a press conference in Imphal, Johnson, who had contested the 2022 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, announced that he was stepping down from the party’s primary membership as well as his role as state spokesperson.

“Since May 3, 2023, we have been unable to go in the direction of the people’s wishes. After discussion with my workers in Keisamthong, I have decided to quit the BJP. I am tendering my resignation from the state spokesperson post and giving up party membership,” he said.

Johnson stated that the government’s inability to respond to public expectations following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state was the primary reason behind his resignation.

The ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, which began in May 2023, has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced thousands of people across the state.

His resignation comes at a time when political tensions continue to simmer in Manipur over the handling of the prolonged unrest and security situation.