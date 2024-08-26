BJP MLA Khumukcham Joykishan has announced his decision to adopt internally displaced persons (IDPs) currently staying at three relief camps in his Thangmeiband Assembly constituency.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at his residence today.

Joykishan stated that the relief camps are located at THAU, Khuyathong Tombisana School, and Thingel Leikai, and were set up with the support of local communities and civil society organizations after the crisis began.

Most IDPs in these camps are from Churachandpur, Phougakchao, and Torbung.



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He said his decision was inspired by principles of humanity, especially on the occasion of Janmashtami, noting that 'serving humanity is the greatest religion.'

Joykishan assured that he would provide for the essential needs of the IDPs, including healthcare and education for children, even if he could not offer a luxurious life.

He urged other MLAs and leaders to take similar steps, suggesting that if all MLAs adopt IDPs in their constituencies, it would significantly address the issue.

He also called on Congress MPs and MLAs, particularly from hill areas, to take responsibility for the IDPs.