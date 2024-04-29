Days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game to that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, a BJP legislator termed it as 'a gross error' and demanded that the council correct it immediately.

Taking to X, Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said, "Mukna-Kangjei is a traditional sport of Manipur, a variant of hockey and involves wrestling too, thus known as Wrestling-Hockey. NCERT has made a gross error by publishing the association of this traditional sport with Mizoram. It is purely a traditional sport of the State of Manipur. NCERT needs to rectify this mistake immediately."



Also Read: NCERT wrongly attributes Manipur's indigenous game ‘Mukna Kangjei’ to Mizoram, demand for correction raised

Additionally, the Education (Schools) Department Physical Education Teachers’ Association emphasised the importance of accuracy in educational materials, especially regarding cultural heritage and indigenous games, and urged the authorities to issue a statement and correct the error swiftly.

"Learning Through Traditional Games, an 88-page textbook published under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) attempts to identify and describe the indigenous game of different states. On page 24, in the heading, the Manipur game of Mukna Kangjei is given under Mizoram", the association said.