Amid the disruptions caused in the Parliament by the Opposition bloc over the prevailing situation in Manipur, the state’s BJP MLA Imo Singh, in a video message urged the political parties to allow Parliament to function and the real issues be discussed in the state.

Singh urged the parliamentarians across all political lines to not disrupt the proceedings in the Parliament as all are looking forward to a solution to the prevailing situation in the northeastern state of Manipur that has been burning for the past three months due to ethnic clashes that broke out on May 3, 2023.

“A sincere request to all the parliamentarians across all political lines, we need to hear and discuss the issues that are prevailing in the state. Thus it becomes very important and impertinent to mention here that parliament is allowed to function. And I am not saying this because I belong to a particular political party but because I happen to be a Manipuri. But we deserve to know what is happening, what is going to be discussed, and what are the things that will be taken forward to ensure peace over here in our state”, said Imo Singh in his video message.

“I am sure the Prime Minister will be speaking on the issue. Let the Home Minister come forward. Let it be discussed. We want central government to take lot more proactive measures for the state of Manipur. The Home Minister coming to the Parliament and stating the views of the Central government is important. Let Parliament function, let the Union Home Minister speak, let the Prime Minister speak on the day he has to. If allowed to function, I am sure he will speak on the issue. Lot many issues need to be discussed, not getting away from the main issues that are prevailing”, added Singh.

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Calling the violence going beyond the lines of ethnic clashes, Singh also urged the political parties to identify and discuss core issues that have led to the present situation in the state of Manipur.

“The ethnic violence that has been going on for three months is just not a mere ethnic conflict but it has gone beyond that. Lot many issues that we need to know such as illegal migrant issues the state government is facing and already the government of India has initiated measures to identify them”, added the BJP MLA from Manipur.

Commenting on cross-border infiltration of people and infiltration of arms and ammunition that is stretching the violence in the state, the BJP MLA urged political leaders to give a deep thought and have a fruitful discussion in the Parliament, for which a smooth functioning of the Parliament session is impertinent for the voices and issues to be heard.

“There may be many different forces fighting along with people a huge amount of backing, there is trans-border, cross border infiltration. Infiltration not only of humans but with arms and ammunition also. Otherwise, how can the central security forces continue to fight for three odd months. It is not easy. It has happened in the past in Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Assam. Manipur needs to be heard”, said Imo Singh in his video message.

He further asked political parties to think beyond the sanctity of political interest and work together to bring peace in the state of Manipur which has been burning for the past three months.

“Let the real issues of Manipur be discussed and I am sure peace will prevail in the state”, concluded Singh.