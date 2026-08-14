Manipur BJP MLA renews threat to quit party if govt fails to serve public interest

Manipur BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei on Friday, August 14, renewed his warning that he could leave the party if the state government fails to work in the interests of the people.

The former minister said he had no immediate plans to quit the BJP but could be compelled to do so if the BJP-led government did not address public concerns.

“The BJP is good, but there exist problems concerning those who are leading the party in the state,” Meitei said.

He said people in his Khurai constituency had urged him not to contest the next Assembly election on a BJP ticket and instead fight from another party or as an independent candidate.

“I have no immediate plans to leave the BJP. However, I might be compelled to leave if the BJP-led government is not working in the interests of the people. That is clear,” he told reporters after attending a Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Khurai in Imphal East district.

The Manipur Assembly election is due next year.

Meitei, who served as consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister under former chief minister N Biren Singh, had earlier criticised the performance of the state government after President’s Rule was lifted in February.

On July 26, he had said he could be compelled to leave the BJP if the functioning of the government continued to remain “unsatisfactory”.

“The performance graph of the government did not fall much when I was part of the council of ministers, as well as during the period of the President’s Rule. That performance graph has now declined after the new government came as it failed to meet the expectations of the people,” he had said without naming Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh.

On Friday, Meitei said his priority was to remain connected with his constituents and work for them.

“What is important for me is to go with the people and work for them,” he said.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence between the valley-based Meiteis and the Kukis living in the hill districts since May 2023. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the clashes.

Following the resignation of Biren Singh, President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13, 2025. It was lifted nearly a year later on February 4, after the formation of the new government.