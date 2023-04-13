Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, an elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Heirok constituency in Manipur, has resigned as advisor to Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 13. Singh cited a lack of responsibilities as the reason behind his decision to step down from his post.

Singh, who previously held the position of Minister of Education, Labour, and Employment in N Biren Singh's cabinet in 2017, had been appointed as an advisor to the Chief Minister earlier this year on January 1. However, according to a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Singh stated that he had "not been given any responsibility so far" and therefore decided to resign from the post.

In his resignation letter, Singh also expressed his desire to focus on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and development works in his constituency. The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the resignation letter.

Singh is a former IPS officer and an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal. He had won the Heirok seat for the second time in the 2022 Manipur Legislative Assembly election. During his tenure as the Labour and Employment Minister of Manipur, Singh had rolled out various skill development programs aimed at addressing unemployment issues in the state.