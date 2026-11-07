Manipur BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam on November 6 appealed to former chief ministers N Biren Singh and O Ibobi Singh to join hands with the incumbent government to restore peace in the state, saying political differences and public criticism would not help resolve the crisis.

Speaking at an event in Bishnupur district, Radheshyam said people across Manipur wanted peace and urged political leaders to work together towards that goal.

"Peace cannot be achieved by criticising each other on social media or in the media," he said, appealing to former Congress chief minister Ibobi Singh and BJP leader Biren Singh to extend their support to efforts to restore normalcy.

The Heirok constituency MLA, who is also a spokesperson for the state government, said instead of criticising the government or making provocative statements, former chief ministers should offer suggestions and work together to bring peace.

He also admitted that there had been lapses in the handling of the ethnic violence that broke out in the state.

"On the day the ethnic violence broke out, why was a large number of police personnel not deployed to control it? We must admit that there was a mistake and the police were not sent in time," he said.

Radheshyam said the incumbent government was working relentlessly to restore peace and urged people to support its efforts.

He also criticised former chief ministers for claiming that they had done everything right while questioning the actions of the present government.