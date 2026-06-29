Manipur BJP president A. Sharda Devi sworn in as Rajya Sabha MP

Manipur BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi was sworn in as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha on June 29 after being elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Sharda Devi along with six other newly elected and re-elected members in the Rajya Sabha Chamber.

Sharda Devi took the oath in Manipuri, becoming the sole representative from Manipur among the seven members who were sworn in. The other members hailed from Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of the House and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha members Jairam Ramesh and Praful Patel, Secretary General P.C. Mody, and other senior officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

Sharda Devi was elected unopposed to the Upper House, marking a significant political milestone for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Manipur.