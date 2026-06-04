Manipur BJP President Sharda Devi named party candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of Manipur BJP president Sharda Devi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election from the state.

The party's decision was announced following the commencement of the election process for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Manipur, with the Election Commission issuing the notification for polling scheduled on June 18.

Sharda Devi, who currently serves as the president of the BJP's Manipur unit, will contest the election as the party's official nominee for the Upper House of Parliament.

According to the election schedule, June 8 has been fixed as the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nomination papers will follow as per the prescribed schedule, while candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until June 11.

Polling for the Rajya Sabha seat is scheduled to take place on June 18. The election assumes significance as political parties prepare to secure representation from Manipur in the Upper House.

On being appointed as candidature for Rajya Sabha MP election, BJP Manipur unit congratulated Sharda Devi.

It stated that her dedication to the party organization, commitment to public service, and leadership in Manipur have earned her this well-deserved opportunity.

“Wishing her success in the election and a meaningful tenure in serving the people of Manipur and the nation,” the party wished.

With the BJP announcing its candidate, attention is expected to focus on the nomination process and the electoral contest leading up to polling day.