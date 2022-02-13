IMPHAL: The BJP has expelled its chief spokesperson for six years for violating the party's rules and regulations after he had called the National People's Party (NPP) a "parasite that had proved a menace" to the ruling coalition in the past five years.

Chongtham Bijoy Singh has said that he will now support JD(U) candidate from Uripok Kh Suresh in the upcoming assembly elections as he wanted to contest the polls from there.

Singh claims that the BJP did not nominate him from the assembly segment as he is fighting against corruption.

The BJP nominated L Raghumani, a retired bureaucrat, from the constituency.

According to a statement issued by BJP's state president A Sharda Devi, Singh was expelled for six years for "violation of the party's rules and regulation and breach of discipline".

The NPP became an ally of the ruling BJP in Manipur since 2017 though the two parties are separately contesting the assembly polls this time.

The two-phase elections to the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly will be held on February 28 and March 5.

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