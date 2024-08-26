Manipur BJP Spokesperson T. Michael Lamjathang Haokip stated that his parents and residence in Phatthei In, Peniel village, have been targeted again for the second time by armed miscreants amidst the Manipur violence.

The incident took place on Sunday night, August 25.

The attack at the Churachandpur house of the BJP spokesperson from the Thadou tribe comes days after three MLAs from among the 10, who have been demanding a separate administration carved out of Manipur, clarified that they want their own tribes to be called by their correct names, instead of being associated only with the term "Kuki-Zo".

Taking to the microblogging site X, the BJP spokesperson said, "We are lifting our prayers and many are standing with us in prayer for the Thadou community."



We trust in God's protection and guidance. Our parents and residence Phatthei In, Peniel village, have been targeted again for the second time by the armed miscreants amidst the Manipur violence.



We are lifting our prayers and many are standing with us in prayer for the Thadou… — T. Michael Lamjathang Haokip (Thadou) (@TMLH4BJP) August 25, 2024

Furthermore, he exalted his faith in God, stating, "We believe God is with us and will see us through this challenging time. We praise the Lord for His presence and protection. Thank you, Lord, for Your faithfulness."



Meanwhile, the Thadou Community International (TCI) has strongly condemned the attack on the family home of Thadou Students' leader Michael Lamjathang Haokip in Peniel village, Churachandpur, Manipur.

According to the TCI, the incident occurred at around 10:30 pm on August 25, 2024, involving about 30 armed miscreants.

The attackers fired several rounds and set fire to some properties in the home.

A video went viral on social media showing a man with a gun and bullet, threatening to shoot Michael Lamjathang, the release added.

TCI stated that the attack on Michael and his family is an attack on the Thadou community and a tactic to create fear.

They pointed out that Thadou people face widespread human rights abuses by Kuki supremacists, including being denied tribe certificates and forced to identify as Kuki.

TCI questioned how such incidents could occur in a democratic country where the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights. The attack is seen as part of ongoing efforts to suppress Thadou identity.

TCI demanded that government authorities take immediate action against the culprits, with special attention to the role of the fake Thadou Tribe Council (TTC) and its operatives.