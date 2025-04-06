Tensions escalated in Manipur after the residence of Mohammad Asker Ali, President of the BJP Minority Morcha in the state, was set ablaze by unidentified miscreants. The incident occurred just hours after Ali publicly expressed support for the Waqf Amendment Bill.



Ali, a Meitei-Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) leader representing the Lilong constituency in Thoubal district, had endorsed the Bill through a social media post earlier in the day. However, facing backlash from his community, he later posted a video on Facebook apologizing for his stance and retracting his support.





Retracting from his previous statement, Asker Ali spoke in Manipuri in a fresh Facebook post, saying, "My name is Asker Ali from Lilong Haoreibi Sambrukhong. I had posted videos and shared my comments on social media on Waqf Amendment Bill which was recently passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I feel so sorry for what I have said. Next time I will not do it. I am clarifying that I don’t support Waqf Amendment Bill and it should be repealed".



In the video, Ali stated that he no longer supports the Bill and called for its immediate repeal. His retraction appeared to be a direct response to the intense pressure from within the community.



Authorities have not yet identified the individuals responsible for the arson, and no official statement has been released by the Manipur BJP regarding the incident.





The Waqf (Amendment) Bill received parliamentary approval this week, having been passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday and subsequently cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday following extended deliberations in both Houses.



The newly amended legislation seeks to overhaul the governance of Waqf properties—assets donated permanently by members of the Muslim community for religious or charitable causes. The Act introduces a range of reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and coordination between Waqf boards and local administrative bodies.



A key focus of the bill is the protection and preservation of heritage sites managed under Waqf, while also advancing the role of these properties in promoting social welfare. By refining the legal and administrative framework, the Act aspires to ensure that stakeholders' rights are upheld and that the management of Waqf assets aligns with modern governance standards.





Watch the complete video of Asker Ali seeking apology for his previous statement on Waqf Bill:-

