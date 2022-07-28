Condemning the remarks made by Congress MP of West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on India’s President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni” to the media, Manipur BJP Pradesh President A. Sarda Devi and party workers burned the effigy of the Congress MP near Keishampat Power station today. Many condemning slogans were also chanted during the protest.

Speaking to media, BJP Manipur President, A. Sarda Devi said BJP strongly condemned the remarks made to the only tribal woman president of India Draupadi Murmu which humiliates the dignity of that highest constitutional post. She demanded the Congress MP of West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Choudhury to make a public apology at the earliest. State President A. Sarda Devi also demanded Congress President Sonia Gandhi to make an apology for not being able to control an MP of the Congress party.

On the other hand, members of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) led by its president stormed Manipur Congress Bhavan in protest against the remarked made by Congress MP of West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on India’s President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatani” to the media. The BJYM members torched the effigy of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudary in front of Manipur Congress Bhavan Gate and chanted various slogans including long live BJP, Long Live Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scuffled with the BJYM members and Congress workers was inches to break out, however security personnel present at the area took control of the situation. The BJYM members even threw the torched effigy of Congress MP inside the Manipur Congress Bhavan gate and demanded public apology from the Congress party over the remark made by Congress MP of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a report in City Police Station, Imphal, against members of BJYM including its State President today. MPCC (Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee) will file a complaint against Manipur Police if they fail to lodge the FIR within 24 hours.

General Secretary of MPCC S. Jiten said MPCC will not remain silent if any group or individuals carry out any unlawful activities against the rules and regulations of the constitution in the name of democracy.

S. Jiten made the statement to the media after filing a complaint to City Police Station, Imphal to lodge an FIR against the members of BJYM including its State President. He further said that MPCC condemned unlawful activities carried out by BJYM beyond the constitutional rights in the name of democracy. The violent act carried out by BJYM led by its state president in front of Manipur Congress Bhavan today should not be taken lightly and those involved must be booked by filing an FIR by the concerned authority, he added and warned that higher authority will be approach if necessary actions are not taken up by the concern authority.

Meanwhile, MPCC Senior spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said that although BJP government has been shouting that the law and order situation in Manipur has been improve, the violent act carried out by BJYM led by its president beyond the constitution is condemned in the strongest term by MPCC. He said if the state Home department and the concerned authorities fail to take up necessary actions and file and FIR by tomorrow against the law violators of BJYM, MPCC will file a complaint to Manipur High Court and such violent acts will be brought up in the ongoing state assembly session by the opposition party and will let them know that that the country has rules and regulations that must be followed.