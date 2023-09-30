Manipur Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party wrote to BJP national president JP Nadda urging Centre to immediately re-settle, re-habilitate all displaced persons at their original place of residence and provide compensation for the lost houses and ex-gratia for the injured and deceased persons in the state.

Additionally, the Manipur BJP has demanded effective implementation of the SoO (Suspension of Operations) ground rules and violaiton of this rules be considered as an act of terrorism.

Manipur BJP in its letter to JP Nadda mentioned, "Revoke Article 355 if there is anything as such imposed i the state and restore full command of the Unified Command to the Chief Minister as it would re estabish full confidence and trust to the Government in dealing with the situation. To see that all possible help and support to release Shri Moiranganthem Anand Singh by the NIA in connection with te recent crisis in the state.

The state BJP unit has urged the Central Government to completely destroy all poppy plantations in the state and establish a joint monitoring committee for constant vigilance watch where the member should include representatives from the Civil Societies Organisations.

The letter further added, "To apprise the Central Ministry of Home Affairs for the early completion of the campaign for biometric capture of illegal Myanmar's immigrants so as to enable in early implementation of NRC (National Registrar of Citizenship) in the state.

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