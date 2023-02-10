Two BJP youth leaders were brutally beaten up at gunpoint last night on February 9 by unidentified miscreants.

The injured persons are identified as the spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, Mayanglambam Sureshkumar and the office secretary of BJYM, Alex Ningombam.

The victims were admitted to Raj Medicity in Imphal for treatment as they sustained injuries.

According to information received from a reliable source, the incident occurred while the victims were returning home after attending some programme.

Chief Minister, N Biren Singh expressed his strong condemnation in connection with the case on social media.

Also Read: Manipur: High-intensity bomb blast in Myanmar rocks state's Moreh town

Further, he informed that the state government had started a search operation to find out the culprits involved in the case.

Earlier on February 10 two high-intensity bomb blasts in Myanmar rocked Moreh town in Manipur.

As per reports, the blast took place 150 metres from the international border in Myanmar. However, due to the high intensity, the shockwaves of the blast were also felt in Manipur.

However, at the time of filing this report, no casualties were reported.

On February 4, a bomb blast took place after an explosive device went off at a fashion show venue in the Imphal district of Manipur.

The blast rocked the Imphal district just ahead of Sunny Leone's visit to the state on February 5.

As per reports, the blast took place at 6:06 AM today at a fashion venue in Hapta Kangjeibung, Imphal East, where Leone is to participate in the fashion show on February 5.

Fortunately, no casualty was reported.