Mairembam Romesh Mangang, who is a security guard of Kumbi BJP MLA Shanti Kumar alias Sanisam Premchandra Singh, has been accused of allegedly murdering David Thiek, claimed sources.

In a photo that has gone viral, Mangang can be seen carrying Thiek's chopped head in his hand along with a machete in his other hand.

As per an affidavit that was filed by him for the general election to Manipur Legislative Assembly, the 46-year-old Singh, is an MLA from the Kumbi constituency.

Coming back to Thiek, he was the man whose chopped head was placed on a wall made up of bamboo sticks in a residential area in the Bishnupur district.

Though the video has surfaced again, however, it is old and had first emerged on July 2. As per sources, the person was killed during a clash in Manipur's Bishnupur district on July 2 at 12 AM where a total of three people lost their lives including this person.

The sources further claimed that a brutal attack was launched by a group of militants in the periphery areas bordering the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts of the state with several houses torched and a few people even reported to have been abducted.

They further claimed that the person whose chopped was out in public domain was beheaded during the clashes and the decapitated head was displayed at various locations by the armed militants.

It is worth mentioning that the incident of violence came just a day after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had clarified that he would not be resigning from his post following the sensitive situation in the state.

Singh's statement came after high-voltage drama outside his residence where a large crowd of people gathered outside his residence and urged him not to step down.

Also read: After naked parade video of women, video of chopped head of Kuki man emerges

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