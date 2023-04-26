Amid the ongoing political fiasco in Manipur, the saffron party will hold a crucial meeting on April 27, where all the issues will be discussed.

As per reports, in this regard, the BJP Manipur unit has issued a notice asking all the ministers and MLAs to attend the meeting on April 27.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that BJP's northeast coordinator and national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Manipur unit BJP president A Sharda Devi, and senior state party leaders would attend the meeting.

The reports further claimed that the meeting was called on April 27 following directions of the party's central leaders.

It is worth mentioning that a total of four MLAs have already resigned and Raghumani Singh became the fourth one to do so.

Like the other two MLAs, Raghumani cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Earlier on April 20, MLA P Brojen Singh stepped down as the chairman of the Manipur Development Society and he too cited ‘personal grounds’ as the reason behind his resignation.

The other two MLAs who resigned were Thokchom Radheshyam and Karam Shyam.